All about the plot

InHatufim, Israeli soldiers Nimrode Klein and Uri Zach returned to their respective wives, Talia and Nurit, and their families, after 17 years in captivity. Haim Cohen, a psychologist with the Israel Defence Forces, finds discrepancies in the account of their time in prison, and launches a discreet investigation to uncover their secret.

InP.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Satyadeep Misra and Purab Kohli play Imaan Khan and Sartaj Singh, who were taken captive during the Kargil War in 1999. Seventeen years later, these men return to their wives, Nazneen and Harleen, played by Sandhya Mridul and Amrita Puri respectively. Ex-army man Vikram Singh (Manish Chaudhari) finds the two prisoners’ escape suspicious, and tries to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding the P.O.W.s.