All about about dogs and cats

As kids, we were exposed to Disney characters communicating with birds and animals through music. Whether it’s Cinderella waltzing alongside mice and sparrows, or Ariel discussing teenage troubles through song with her tropical fish.

Now, in a more real-life scenario, the Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), and the Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble have collaborated to organise a musical fundraiser for the animal NGO.

Called, All things bright and beautiful , the line-up for Friday night’s entertainment includes Ella Atai, Kim Cardoz, Devika Madgavkar, Marie Paul, Petula Rodricks, and the Stop-Gaps choral and junior choral ensembles. “With Cyrus Broacha compering, the concert is bound to be a fun and light evening,” says Alfred D’souza, founder of the Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy and ardent animal lover.

The concert’s theme will mostly comprise of songs about animals or love, such as ‘Memory’ and ‘Mr Mistopheles’ from the musical Cats , ‘Talk to the Animals’ from the film Doctor Doolittle , ‘Digga Digga Dog’ from 101 Dalmatians , and more.

WSD, based in Lower Parel, has been carrying out mass sterilisation programmes for stray dogs, adoptions, fostering, and first-aid since 1989. “We need a total of Rs. 5-8 lakh every month, since we run a sterilisation clinic, take care of over 1,000 animals on the streets, and have 10 in-house nurses,” says Abodh Aras, CEO of the organisation. In 2012, a similar concert by Stop-Gaps raised funds for the NGO in a concert titled ‘Stop-Gaps goes to the dogs’.

For his 60th birthday at the time, D’souza thought it would be best to celebrate by merging his two passions and doing his bit for the strays, and hence approached Aras with the idea of a concert.

“I believe I was born with a dog beside me, and at one point in my life, I had adopted 14 stray dogs, cats, and squirrels. My house was almost like a menagerie!” says D’souza.

Under his direction, the ensemble has performed across the country and participated in festivals and competitions in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Israel and China. Since its inception in 1984, the group has consisted of a variety of professionals such as, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, school and college students belonging to different faiths and communities.

The academy has performed in concerts free of charge to support several charities, such as Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, The Army Central Welfare Fund for victims of the Kargil conflict, the St Vincent de Paul’s AIDS hospice, mobile creches and the DCW’s senior citizens home.

“Fundraising for animals is such a hard challenge, especially because there’s enough human misery around,” says Aras. The NGO is largely supported by donations from animal lovers, and D’souza, too, has helped with finding homes for the animals.

“We need to realise that animals don’t harm us until we harm them,” says D’souza, adding that people behave more like animals than animals ever will.

The author is a freelance writer

All Things Bright And Beautiful will take place at St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, at 7.30 p.m. today. See bookmyshow for details.