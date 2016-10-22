All Mumbai buildings may need AAI clearance

In a set back to Maharashtra’s ease-of-business plans, almost every building in Mumbai may have to now approach the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for height clearances.

Expressing reservations to the Centre’s plan of allowing local bodies to give clearances on the basis of newly developed colour-coded zonal maps (CCZM), a delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently suggested to the Civil Aviation Ministry that “almost every case in Mumbai has to be referred to the Airport Authority of India (AAI)” despite the colour-coded maps being in place.

At a recent meeting in New Delhi with the Civil Aviation Minister to discuss the regulations over height restrictions of buildings in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Wadala notified areas, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta pointed out that the possibility of issuing No Objection Certificate (NoC) as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) must also be examined. “Municipal Commissioner, corporation of Mumbai (BMC), stressed the need to complete such survey of the such buildings for Mumbai and expressed willingness to bear the cost,” a report of the meeting reads.

Senior civil aviation officials pointed out that it is only after prolonged efforts that the Ministry has provided the colour-coded maps so that the available height is known to developers and they do not have to repeatedly approach the AAI. The preliminary report on the use of CCZM was submitted in September and the final report is likely to submitted to the Ministry by December-end.

The Union Government had decided to develop the CCZM to make construction of buildings around airports easier. In the first phase maps were developed for Pune, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Bagdogra airports. Other cities are being taken up in the second phase.