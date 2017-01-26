Alert Jan Shatabdi loco pilots avert accident at Diva

MUMBAI: The alertness of the Jan Shatabdi Express’ loco pilot and his assistant averted a major train accident at Diva on Tuesday night, when a seven-meter-long piece of track weighing over 400 kilograms was discovered. While officials are not denying involvement of miscreants, investigations are on.

“The possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out,” said D.K. Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway. “This is clearly not the work of a single person because the track piece was so huge. We are looking at all the possibilities.”

At around 10.20 p.m., loco pilot Harendra Kumar and assistant Harish Chinchole noticed something glittering on the track. Mr. Kumar immediately applied the emergency brake and stopped the train, which was scheduled to reach Dadar at 11 p.m. Both the pilots informed the control room. The two then removed the piece of track with the help of chief loco inspector N.K. Yadav and passengers. There were nearly 700 passengers on board the train. The train was delayed for nearly 15 minutes.

“In the light of the nationwide alert for January 26, we have asked every staff member to be extra alert on and off duty. This proved helpful,” said Mr. Sharma.

However, railway officials said the target was not a local train, as the piece was kept after a Kasara-CST train passed just 17 minutes before this one. A multi-pronged investigation involving the city police, railway police, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has begun, said Atul Srivastav, Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, Central Railway. All the three railway staffers have been awarded for saving lives, and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under Section 150A of the Railway Act.