Airport runway to be partially closed from Oct. 18

Flight operations at Mumbai airport will be affected from October 18 to November 28 as authorities will be undertaking runway re-carpeting work. This work will be divided in phases, and airlines have been asked to re-schedule their operations as per runway closure timings.

From October 18, the main runway, which handles the bulk of take-offs and landings, will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays till October 30. During this period, flight operations will be switched to the secondary runway.

Airlines have intimated their passengers about the changes in schedules. “In light of the forthcoming closure of the Mumbai airport runway with effect from October 18, Jet Airways has revised its flight schedule for some of its flights arriving into/ departing from Mumbai. Our contact centre is taking proactive steps to keep guests updated of the revised timings and re-accomodation on alternate flights where necessary,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

From October 31 to November 28, both runways will remain closed for five hours every Monday and Thursday, a Mumbai airport spokesperson said. The re-carpeting work is mandatory and once complete, flight operations will normalise, he added. Mumbai airport, the second-busiest after Delhi, handles over 40 flight movements per hour.

