Acting career has a shelf life: Farhan

Farhan Akhtar has successfully made the transition from behind the camera to being a bankable Bollywood actor, but he feels his acting career has a shelf life as he can’t go on playing such characters for too long.

The 42-year-old actor-filmmaker made his acting debut in 2008 with Rock On . His love for acting has made him take a break from direction; his last directorial venture was Don 2 in 2011. Mr. Akhtar says he is taking up acting projects because he enjoys being in front of the camera. “It is not a question of getting too comfortable. I am enjoying it for sure. It is as comfortable as doing anything if your heart is in it … So, I think good roles are coming my way and I am happy with the films that I am getting an opportunity to be part of. It is exciting,” he said.

“I feel things like these (acting career) also have a shelf life, I can only play those characters for that long. However, I feel there is no need to rock the boat at the moment.”

Mr. Akhtar is awaiting the release of the Rock On sequel, which hits theatres this Friday. The film will mark the return of original stars Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, and Prachi Desai apart from Mr. Akhtar, alongside new additions Shraddha Kapoor and Shashank Arora.

The film has shifted from Mumbai to Shillong, Meghalaya, and Farhan says the change in setting reflects the new storyline of his character.

Besides Rock On , there has been speculation about two of his other films — Don 2 and Dil Chahta Hai getting sequels. “The demand for Don 3 has been there for too long now. It keeps trending and then there is also a cast list. There is too much speculation. It is not nice to read that some actors have been thrown out from the film as they are (my) friends. As far as Dil Chahta Hai is concerned, recently Alia (Bhatt) said that she would like to see an all-female version of the film. I think that is an interesting idea and if I do consider making a sequel, then it would be a nice avenue to go down.” — PTI