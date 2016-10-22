Accused hangs self in lock-up

A 30-year-old man arrested in a cheating case allegedly killed himself in the toilet of the Bandra police station lock-up on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar Yadav, a native of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh with no fixed address in Mumbai.

Officials said Yadav had been arrested in a cheating case by the Gamdevi police last week, and was later handed over to Vakola police on October 19, as they had a similar case registered with them and suspected Yadav.

Senior PI Mahadeo Wavale, Vakola police station, said, “As per our investigations, Yadav worked in hotels and restaurants for a few days at a time. Every time a customer paid his bill by debt or credit card and told Yadav the PIN number, he would run way with the card and later withdraw money from the customer’s account. After we learned about Yadav’s arrest by Gamdevi police, we sought and obtained his custody as we had a similar case registered with us, and our inquiries had identified him as the accused.”

Yadav was lodged in the general lock up at Bandra police station. Around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, Yadav asked to be taken for a shower, and was escorted by the constable on duty. The constable was standing in the outer area while Yadav went inside.

Senior PI Pandit Thackeray, Bandra police station, said, “After ten minutes, when Yadav did not come out, the constable went check and found Yadav had hanged himself from the pipe overhead using his own shirt. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.”