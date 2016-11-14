Aaditya Thackeray hits out at govt. for Bhiwandi lathicharge

Slamming the government for lathicharging people standing outside a bank in Bhiwandi, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said while accounts in Swiss bank lie safe, the common man is troubled.
“Lathicharging those standing in long lines outside the bank, chaos, school buses shutting down, all the trouble to common citizens,” tweeted Mr. Thackeray. He further said, “Black money- intent right, target wrong. Each citizen being viewed as criminal by the government, while ones with Swiss bank accounts safe.”
In his third tweet, he said, “Swiss Bank Accounts lie safe, common man troubled. Wonder if this will go as 15 lakhs into every Indian's account! Citizen is not criminal.”
A senior police official said a mob of 3,000 to 4,000 had surrounded an SBI ATM at Zakat Naka, and on-duty constables were finding crowd management difficult. “There were just three constables, and we resorted to mild force to maintain discipline; there was no injury in the melee. This, officially, was not a lathicharge.” The opposition too hit out at the government. “I condemn the government for beating its own citizens, who are queuing up to withdraw their own money. The government should focus on better planning instead,” said Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.
