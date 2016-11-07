A rewarding journey

In the last five years, the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) has carved out a niche for itself. This year’s edition of the festival opened last week with Raam Reddy’s critically acclaimed film Thithi , promising to be bigger and more vibrant than ever before. Excerpts from an email interview with festival director Ritu Sarin:

How has the selection process been so far?

Right from the beginning, our selection criteria was simply to showcase films that represent the best of independent cinema, those that demonstrate cinematic excellence, that push the boundaries of filmmaking and tackle unusual and important subject matters. Our slate of films is drawn from all corners of India and the world. We believe each of them exemplifies this ideal.

In your opinion, what are the highlights of this edition?

Earlier, we used the auditorium of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and the Club House in McLeodganj. But this year, due to TIPA being rebuilt, we have had to relocate to the campus of the Tibetan Children’s Village. Unlike previous editions where the screenings were split between two venues that were some distance apart, this year all the screenings and activities of the festival will be consolidated in one location. This year, we also have more filmmakers coming than ever before: 13 from India and 11 international ones.

Can you elaborate on the premiering films?

A total of 18 films are having their Asian premieres at DIFF 2016. The fact that we have so many India premieres is a reflection of the kinds of films that we are interested in showcasing, something that other festivals in India may not be interested in or aware of. Our India premieres include Apprentice (Singapore’s Oscar entry for this year); Brothers (Poland); Heart of a Dog (USA); Island Funeral (Thailand); A Korean in Paris (South Korea); The Last Dalai Lama? (USA); Sonita (Iran); A Syrian Love Story (UK); 10 Years (Hong Kong); Vietnam, the Movie (Vietnam); What’s in the Darkness (China); and The Wounded Angel (Kazakhstan).

What about the documentary section?

Our documentary highlights this year are Sonita by Iranian director Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami and A Syrian Love Story by British director Sean McAllister. Sonita tells the story of a young Afghan refugee, Sonita living in Tehran, whose only dream is to become a rapper. Her defiant lyrics describe life as a teenager at odds with Afghanistan’s patriarchal norms. When her mother decides to take her home to sell as a bride, director Rokhsareh must decide whether to remain an objective filmmaker or intervene in Sonita’s fate.

In A Syrian Love Story , director Sean McAllister follows the troubled relationship of Amer Daoud, a Palestinian freedom fighter, and Raghda Hassana, a Syrian activist, who fall in love while in jail. Tracking them over a period of five years, the documentary tells a powerful and universal story of love in the time of conflict.

How has your journey been so far?

It has been tough but incredibly exciting and rewarding. We started out as a volunteer-driven festival with the primary aim of bringing good, alternative cinema to our small town. In five years, it has carved a niche for itself as one of India’s most exciting destination for independent films and attracts audiences from all over the country. That’s something we could never have dreamed about.

Visit diff.co.in for more information.