Mumbai

‘97% Mumbai parents against reopening schools’

Alok Deshpande Mumbai 19 July 2020 23:22 IST
Updated: 19 July 2020 23:22 IST

In absence of physical classes, 88% want institutions to revise fee structure: survey

An overwhelming 97% of parents in Mumbai are opposed to the idea of reopening schools in the city anytime soon, according to a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

Over 10,500 parents — 61% men and 39% women — took the survey, which sought their opinion on the right time to allow children to return to schools. While 26% of respondents said physical classes should begin only after a vaccine for COVID-19 is found, 33% said students should stay away from school till there are no new cases in Mumbai and its 20-km radius.

A total of 15% of parents were of the opinion that children should go back to school only after no cases are reported in Maharashtra for 21 days. As many as 18% of respondents said schools should reopen only after active cases in Mumbai are reduced to zero, while 3% said they should wait till there are no cases in the country for 21 days. A minority of 3% of parents said schools should start classes from August 1 regardless of the severity of the COVID-19 situation.

With online classes likely to be conducted for at least six months of the current academic year, parents were asked if schools should revise their fee structure. A total of 88% said the fee structure should be revised. While 29% of respondents said only the tuition fee should be charged, 41% said they should be allowed to pay only the tuition fee and the information technology (IT) fee. A total of 18% said only 75% of the tuition fee and IT fee should be charged. Only 12% said the full fees should be charged.

According to the survey, 70% of parents said their children were attending online classes, 23% said there were some initial hiccups, and 7% said online classes were to yet start for their kids. LocalCircles has said it will submit the findings of the survey to the Maharashtra government.

school
education
teaching and learning
students
family
parent and child
