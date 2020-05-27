97 more die in State as COVID-19 cases cross 54,000

Mumbai

27 May 2020 00:42 IST

Maharashtra reported the sharpest rise in COVID-19 mortalities with 97 deaths recorded on Tuesday, pushing its death toll to 1792, even as total cases rose to 54,758 with 2,091 new cases.

While Mumbai remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 39 deaths, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also faced several casualties with 15 reported from Thane, 10 from Kalyan-Dombivali region, five from Mira Bhayandar and three from Ulhasnagar. Pune recorded eight deaths, Solapur recorded seven, Aurangabad recorded five, Malegaon recorded three and Nagpur and Ratnagiri recorded one each.

Nearly 60% of the State’s cases and 59% of the deaths were contributed by Mumbai alone. As many as 29 people are losing their lives due to COVID-19 every day in the city.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal said these numbers should not trigger fear among citizens. “Numbers should not become a cause of worry,” he said adding that the city’s case fatality rate has improved from 7.6% in the beginning to 3.2%. “We are trying to bring it down to 3% which is the national average,” he said.

State health officials clarified that 35 of the 97 deaths had occurred over the last two days while the rest were reported from April 17 to May 23. Nearly 67% of the victims had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

The State has carried out nearly 3.9 lakh tests so far. Mumbai’s average testing rate is 13,000 tests per million population.

On Tuesday, 1,168 people recovered and went home from hospitals across the State and a total of 16,954 patients have recovered to date. As many as 5.67 lakh people remain under home quarantine and 35,200 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

While State officials deliberate over lifting the lockdown in a gradual and calibrated manner after May 31, they anticipate a surge in cases as that happens.