97 more die in Mumbai, the most in a day so far

With 97 deaths, Mumbai recorded the highest COVID-19 fatalities in a day, pushing the death toll to 1,857 on Wednesday. The city also recorded 1,567 more cases, taking its tally to 52,667. The virus is now three months old with the first case recorded in Mumbai on March 11.

Of the latest victims, 62 were men and 35 women. Eighty of them had comorbidities. Civic officials said 20 were old deaths that were updated on Wednesday.

While the civic body has put efforts in augmenting beds for quarantine, medical experts attribute the increasing number of deaths to lack of immediate access to critical care. As on June 9, nearly 99% of the city’s 1,158 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied and so were 76% of the 5,181 oxygen support beds. “We are seeing a lot of deaths in patients who hang on for two to three weeks and then suddenly succumb,” said a city-based infectious disease expert. Doctors also said more ICU beds are the need of the hour to bring down mortality.

Close monitoring needed

In a circular, State’s health secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas has emphasised on hiring doctors, nurses and paramedical staff as per requirement in order to reduce fatalities. He said measuring body temperature and oxygen saturation are crucial and each ICU patient should be monitored very closely for these parameters.

Patients on oxygen support should be monitored every two hours while those with symptoms should be monitored every four hours. Asymptomatic patients should be monitored every eight hours. Dr. Vyas said if a patient’s oxygen level remains lower than 94% despite support, he or she should be immediately shifted to a facility with an ICU.

A ray of hope

According to information shared by Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter on Wednesday, Mumbai’s doubling rate now stands at 24.5 as against the national average of 16, while the discharge rate is 44%. The death rate has lowered to 3% and Dharavi’s doubling rate is now 42 days, according to the tweet. The city’s case growth rate stayed under 3% at 2.82%.

P North ward (Malad) continued to grow the fastest at 5.9% and G North ward, consisting of Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, continued to have the most cases at 3,568.

However, only 1,235 cases are active in this ward currently. There are only three city wards with less than 1,000 cases now while there are 13 with more than 2,000 cases each.

Dharavi reported 11 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 1,964. The area has reported 73 deaths so far, while its growth rate has gone down to 1.57%

In a meeting held by Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal on Wednesday, he has directed officers to hold health camps for monsoon-related illnesses such as dengue and malaria as well. Mr. Chahal has also ordered officers to ensure details of COVID-19 deaths are uploaded on ICMR’s website within 48 hours of death.