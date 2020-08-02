9,601 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally past 4.3 lakh

Maharashtra recorded 9,601 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing its total case tally to 4,31,719. The State also reported 322 fatalities, taking its death toll to 15,316.

Mumbai reported 1,047 new cases to take its case load to 1,15,331, while 45 more deaths pushed its toll to 6,398. “Of the total cases in the State, 1,49,214 are active cases,” State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. A total of 2,66,883 patients were discharged in the State on Saturday.

A spike in fresh cases and deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw its cumulative cases rise to 2,42,778, and death toll touching 9,766. Pune city recorded 1,441 new cases, while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 797 fresh cases. Pune city reported 42 more fatalities, while 13 patients succumbed to the virus in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The cumulative tally and toll in the Pune division now stand at 1,05,359 and 2,830 respectively.

The case load in Nashik division has reached 35,290 and its death toll has touched 1,215. Kolhapur division has so far reported 10,404 cases and 255 deaths, while Aurangabad division has reported 17,199 cases and 611 deaths till date. Latur division has so far recorded 5,825 cases and 245 fatalities, State health officials said.

In Akola division, the case load surged to 7,753, while its death toll rose to 260. The cumulative case tally in Nagpur division has soared to 6,706 and its death toll stands at 85.