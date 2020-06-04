Mumbai

96 new cases in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 2,473. Two fatalities were also reported — a 65-year-old man from Ghansoli and a 70-year-old woman from Turbhe Store — pushing the death toll to 80.

Of the new cases, 19 were recorded at Nerul, 18 at Ghansoli, 16 at Airoli, 14 at Koparkhaiarne, eight each at Vashi, Turbhe and Belapur, and five at Digha. Of the new cases, 68 were men and 28 were women. Twenty-four patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,462. Of the 12,541 people tested so far, 525 reports are pending.

Panvel reported 15 new cases, taking the tally to 580. One death was recorded in Kamothe, pushing the death toll to 27. Six recoveries were recorded, taking the tally to 344. A total of 3,020 people have been tested, of which 59 reports are pending.

Panvel Rural reported six new cases, taking its tally to 377. Eight recoveries were also recorded, taking the tally to 290. A total of 821 people have been tested, of which 240 were found negative and 22 reports are pending.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:07:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/96-new-cases-in-navi-mumbai/article31743218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY