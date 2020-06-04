96 new cases in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 2,473. Two fatalities were also reported — a 65-year-old man from Ghansoli and a 70-year-old woman from Turbhe Store — pushing the death toll to 80.

Of the new cases, 19 were recorded at Nerul, 18 at Ghansoli, 16 at Airoli, 14 at Koparkhaiarne, eight each at Vashi, Turbhe and Belapur, and five at Digha. Of the new cases, 68 were men and 28 were women. Twenty-four patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,462. Of the 12,541 people tested so far, 525 reports are pending.

Panvel reported 15 new cases, taking the tally to 580. One death was recorded in Kamothe, pushing the death toll to 27. Six recoveries were recorded, taking the tally to 344. A total of 3,020 people have been tested, of which 59 reports are pending.

Panvel Rural reported six new cases, taking its tally to 377. Eight recoveries were also recorded, taking the tally to 290. A total of 821 people have been tested, of which 240 were found negative and 22 reports are pending.