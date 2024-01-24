95% cases filed by central probe agencies are against Opposition leaders, claims Supriya Sule

January 24, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Mumbai

NCP leader Supriya Sule on January 24 claimed that as per the government data presented in Parliament, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against leaders of Opposition parties. She accused the Government of misusing the probe agencies and asserted that truth shall ultimately prevail.

Ms. Sule spoke to reporters outside her party office in Mumbai after accompanying MLA Rohit Pawar to the entrance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, which is located nearby. Mr. Pawar appeared before the agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam this morning.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth shall prevail). This is a period of struggle for us. There will be challenges in future, but we will overcome them. We will struggle but continue to tread on the path of truth. This fight is for the pride of Maharashtra," Ms. Sule said. "We will continue to walk on the path of truth. As per the data presented in Parliament by the government, 95 per cent of the cases filed by the central probe agencies are against the opposition leaders," she added.

Political vendetta, says Supriya Sule

Ms. Sule, who is the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and an MP from Baramati, noted that it was not surprising that Mr. Pawar was summoned for questioning by the ED. He recently took out a State-wide Sangharsh Yatra to highlight the plight of farmers and youth, and it was getting a huge response, she said. "It is said that the summons to him could be political vendetta," she added.

When asked if the party workers gathered outside the NCP office as a show of strength, she said, "It is not a show of strength, but love and affection for him (Mr. Pawar)." Sule said the prevailing situation was a struggle for them. "Challenges will come and we will overcome them by being firm and committed to truth," she added.

