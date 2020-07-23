93-year-old spiritual leader to deliver online lecture

Swami A. Parthasarathy, the 93-year-old spiritual leader, will deliver his first online discourse on July 26 in what would be a delayed Guru Purnima lecture to his followers.

The live webcast about ‘Personal Rehabilitation – From Concern to Composure’, will be transmitted live across the globe. The one-hour session by the founder of Vedanta World will focus on helping individuals deal better with the pandemic.

During his seven-decade journey as a spiritual devotee, Parthasarathy has authored 12 books. Besides having featured in renowned publications in the world, he has addressed premier institutions, including Harvard University, Oxford University, NASA, Young Presidents’ Organisation, and the Indian cricket team.

Devotees can register for the session online.