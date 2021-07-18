9,000 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Fresh recoveries drop to 5,756; active case tally surges again to touch 1.03 lakh

Maharashtra witnessed a renewed surge of 9,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while fresh recoveries dropped to 5,756 as the active case tally rose again to touch 1,03,486.

With 167 deaths, the cumulative toll surged to 1,27,031 and the case fatality rate stands at 2.04%. The total cases have reached 62,14,190, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 59,80,350, with the recovery rate falling to 96.24%.

“Of 4,54,81,252 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,14,190 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.66%) have returned positive, with over 2.21 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 1,150 new cases taking its total cases to 10,75,783. As many as six deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 17,650. As per district authorities, the active case tally has crossed 10,000 while the total death toll has crossed 18,165.

455 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 455 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,31,158, while the active case tally declined to 10,695. As many as 12 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,702.

Record spike in Kolhapur

Kolhapur reported more than 2,200 new cases — its highest in more than a month — taking its total case tally to 1,84,263. The active cases have reached 11,144, while 13 deaths saw the death toll rise to 5,214.

Satara reported 783 cases and 32 deaths as its total cases rose to 2,08,003, of whom 7,312 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,019.

Neighbouring Sangli reported nearly 1,000 new cases and 21 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,72,430, with the active cases rising to 10,156, while its total death toll reached 4,652.