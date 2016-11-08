8bm pg5 gallery

Mumbai

Enjoy the exciting taste of traditional coastal specialities at this suburban gastro-pub. The venue’s special coastal menu includes a southern fry (batter-fried calamari), coconut-crusted prawns tossed in dried shrimp rub, Kerala bao uthappam, Udipi beet cutlets, clam sukkah, kuttari salad, and more. Pick from drinks such as the Vanakam Panakam, Chilli Puli and Kapi Macha. The Coastal Adventures menu will be served at the gastro-pub till November 30. Call the restaurant for details.

Venue: Monkey Bar, Bandra (West)

Time: 6 p.m. onwards

Phone: 26005215

