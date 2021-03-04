8,998 new cases in Maharashtra

Active case tally rises to 85,144; spike of 1,104 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra recorded 8,998 new cases on Thursday as its active cases reached 85,144. Sixty deaths pushed the toll to 52,340. While the total case tally touched 21,88,183, the cumulative recoveries stood at 20,49,484, with 6,135 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

“Of 1,65,96,300 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,88,183 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.18%) have returned positive, with over 87,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality had dipped to 2.39%.

Pune district reported over 1,800 new cases to take its tally to 4,15,470. Five deaths pushed the toll to 8,075. However, district authorities said the toll had reached 9,173, while the active cases rose to 11,423. Mumbai reported 1,104 new cases, taking its tally to 3,29,846, of which 9,041 are active. Five deaths took the toll to 11,492.

1,100 cases in Nagpur

Nagpur district reported over 1,100 cases, taking its tally to 1,56,054, of which 10,662 are active. Four deaths took the toll to 3,535.

Amravati district recorded over 600 cases, taking its tally to 38,552, of which 5,511 are active. Eleven deaths saw the toll rise to 512.

Jalgaon in north Maharashtra reported nearly 400 new cases and five deaths as its tally reached 62,374, of which 3,357 are active. Its toll has reached 1,511.

Satara reported 94 new cases as its tally rose to 59,165, of which 1,392 are active. No deaths were reported in the district and its neighbours – Sangli and Kolhapur. Sangli reported 31 cases as the tally reached 51,442, of which 504 are active. Kolhapur saw 35 cases as its tally rose to 49,864, of which 432 are active.

A total of 3,91,288 people across the State are in home quarantine and 4,109 are in institutional quarantine.