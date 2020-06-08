88 new cases recorded in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

08 June 2020 23:39 IST

Navi Mumbai reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing its cumulative tally to 2,974.

The city also recorded three deaths — a 71-year-old man from Nerul, a 57-year-old man from Koparkhairane and a 60-year-old woman from Indira Nagar in Turbhe — taking the death toll to 92. Of the latest cases, 60 are men and 28 are women. Fifteen cases were reported from Vashi, 17 from Nerul, 13 from Turbhe, 11 each from Koparkhairane and Ghansoli, 10 each from Airoli and Belapur, and one from Digha.

With 40 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries has touched 1,758. The recovery rate in Navi Mumbai has dropped to 59% from 60%, while the case fatality rate has dipped from 4% to 3%. Till now, 13,529 people have been tested in Navi Mumbai, of which 10,160 have tested negative and 396 reports are pending. There are currently 1,124 active cases.

Panvel reported 36 new cases, taking its case load to 748. Of the new cases, 14 were reported from Kalamboli, seven from New Panvel, six each from Kamothe and Kharghar, and three from Old Panvel. Till now, 3,377 people have been tested in Panvel, of which 116 reports are pending. Currently, there are 257 active cases in Panvel. With 31 recoveries, the tally has risen to 458. The death toll remains at 31.

Panvel Rural reported four new cases: one each in Vichumbe, Vavanje, Shirdhon and Koproli. The total positive cases in the area have touched 412. With 12 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries has risen to 333, while there are 69 active cases. The death toll is still 10.