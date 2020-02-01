86-year-old gets jail for molestation

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced an 86-year-old man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for stalking and molesting a 15-year-old girl in September 2018.
Omprakash Lalaram Kulshreshta, the accused, was convicted under Section 354, 354D (stalking and molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act.
According to the prosecution, the accused and the complainant lived in the same locality. The girl ran into the accused in a park duirng a morning walk. He then caught hold of her hand and kissed it.
Later, when she went to the park with her mother, the accused again touched her inappropriately. People caught him and handed him over to the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.