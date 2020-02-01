Mumbai

86-year-old gets jail for molestation

more-in

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced an 86-year-old man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for stalking and molesting a 15-year-old girl in September 2018.

Omprakash Lalaram Kulshreshta, the accused, was convicted under Section 354, 354D (stalking and molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the complainant lived in the same locality. The girl ran into the accused in a park duirng a morning walk. He then caught hold of her hand and kissed it.

Later, when she went to the park with her mother, the accused again touched her inappropriately. People caught him and handed him over to the police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 8:26:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/86-year-old-gets-jail-for-molestation/article30709502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY