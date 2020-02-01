86-year-old gets jail for molestation

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced an 86-year-old man to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for stalking and molesting a 15-year-old girl in September 2018.

Omprakash Lalaram Kulshreshta, the accused, was convicted under Section 354, 354D (stalking and molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the complainant lived in the same locality. The girl ran into the accused in a park duirng a morning walk. He then caught hold of her hand and kissed it.

Later, when she went to the park with her mother, the accused again touched her inappropriately. People caught him and handed him over to the police.