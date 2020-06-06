Mumbai

86 more cases in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai on Friday recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,643. Among the cases, 57 were men and 29 were women. The total number of recoveries was 78, taking the tally to 1,597.

Four deaths were also reported — a 27-year-old from Turbhe, a 65-year-old from Nerul, a 50-year-old from Airoli and a 73-year-old from Koparkhairane, pushing the death toll to 87. Of the new cases, 25 were reported from Turbhe, 19 in Airoli, 12 in Koparkhairane, eight in Ghansoli, seven each in Vashi and Belapur, and five in Nerul.

A total of 12,915 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 9,863 were found to be negative and 409 reports are pending.

Panvel recorded 29 new cases, taking its tally to 637. Of the total positive, nine were found in Kamothe, six each at Kalamboli and New Panvel, three at Kharghar and one each at Old Panvel and Taloja.

With seven recoveries, the total recoveries have now gone up to 364. Till date, 3,073 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 28 reports are pending. Panvel Rural reported nine cases, pushing its tally to 392. Ulwe recorded two cases, Palidevad Sukapur four, and one each at Karanjade, Vichumbe and Palaspe. With four recoveries, the tally has touched 306.

