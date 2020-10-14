8,522 new COVID-19 cases, 15,356 recoveries in State

Mumbai records 1,325 fresh cases

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra remained below 10,000 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

A day after reporting a case surge of 7,089, the State recorded 8,522 new infections, taking its total case tally to 15,43,837.

With 187 more fatalities, the cumulative death toll went up to 40,701, a State Health Department official said. A total of 15,356 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,97,252. There are now 2,05,415 active cases in the State.

With 1,325 new cases, the total case load in Mumbai rose to 2,32,391, while its death toll increased to 9,507, with 38 fatalities.

Surge in Mumbai division

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, added 2,660 new infections, raising its total case tally to 5,35,214. A total of 17,060 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the region, the health official said.

Pune city reported 490 cases, raising its total case load to 1,65,839, while 13 more deaths took its cumulative toll to 3,749. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,01,395, while its death toll touched 8,848, the official said.

The number of cases in the Nashik division reached 2,08,167, while the death toll mounted to 4,028, the official said. Kolhapur division has reported 1,03,313 cases and 3,283 deaths so far, while Aurangabad division’s tally is 57,384 and death toll stands at 1,465.

Steady spike in cases

The number of cases in Latur division increased to 63,588, while it recorded 1,088 fatalities, the official said. Akola division has 47,432 cases, while 1,088 people have succumbed to the infection until now. Nagpur division has so far recorded 1,25,519 infections and 2,959 fatalities.

A total of 23,37,899 people are under home quarantine in the State, while 25,857 others are placed in institutional quarantine facilities. A total of 77,62,005 samples have been tested in the State so far.