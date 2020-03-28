85-year-old surgeon dies, son and grandson test positive

An 85-year-old surgeon with Saifee Hospital is likely the latest COVID-19 casualty in Mumbai. The doctor was rushed to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mahim on Thursday and died within hours of admission. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is verifying the test reports before labelling it as a COVID-19 death as the test was carried out at a private laboratory.

According to a civic official, the doctor’s grandson had returned from the U.K. on March 14. On Wednesday, the family called a private testing facility to collect samples of the surgeon and his grandson from their home. On Thursday, the surgeon complained of breathlessness and was rushed to Saifee Hospital, where a chest CT scan was carried out and he was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Doctors suspected COVID-19, and the report from the private lab arrived at the same time, confirming the surgeon and the grandson had the virus. Both were taken to Hinduja Hospital, which has a designated isolation facility.

Meanwhile, the surgeon’s son, also a doctor at Saifee, tested positive on Friday. Samples of four other family members have been sent for testing. The surgeon was buried at Charni Road. Health officials said he was a diabetic and had a pacemaker.

Sources said the son, a cardiac surgeon, conducted consultations and surgeries through the week. Civic officials have sent samples of 14 staff members, including other doctors, operation theatre staff and his patients, for testing.

According to sources at Saifee Hospital, the CT scan and X-Ray facilities on the second floor, and the ICU on the fifth floor have been shut for disinfection.

A doctor said the hospital already had a reduced OPD load due to the lockdown, and only the emergency department was functional. Director Dr. Vernon Desa said in a statement that all containment and surveillance measures have been implemented. “Saifee Hospital reiterates that the hospital is fully operational,” he said.

Meanwhile, 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday took the State tally to 153. The new cases were from Sangli, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur and Gondia.