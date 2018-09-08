Mumbai

85-year-old drowns in Mulund lake

An 85-year-old woman drowned in a lake near Ganesh Ghat in Mulund’s Navghar area at 3.17 p.m. on Friday. Indubai Namdev Bargule was washing clothes when she slipped and fell in the lake.

A fire brigade officer said, “We arrived at the scene at 3.30 p.m. with one fire engine and pulled the body out of the lake and handed it over to the police.” Police Sub Inspector Sawanji said, “We are investigating whether this could be a possible case of suicide. The victim used to get dizzy from time to time, according to her relatives. Her body has been sent to Rajwadi Hospital for post- mortem examination.”

