84 new COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,557. The city also recorded three deaths — one each in Nerul, Koparkhairane and Airoli — pushing its death toll to 83.

Of the new patients, 30 are women and 52 are men. Thirty-two cases are from Turbhe, 17 from Nerul, 13 from Vashi, six each from Koparkhairane and Airoli, four from Ghansoli and one from Digha.

At a mass screening camp at Sector 26 covering Kopri village, Ishwar Nagar and Digha, 2,236 people were screened on Thursday. The swab samples of nine people with symptoms were collected for testing.

Till now, 12,714 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 9,640 have tested negative, while 517 reports are pending. With 57 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries has risen to 1,519.

Panvel reported 28 positive cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 608. With 13 patients discharged, the total recoveries is 357. A total of 3,073 people have been tested, of which 28 reports are pending.

Panvel Rural reported six positive cases, taking its toll to 383. Twelve patients recovered, taking the tally of recoveries to 302. Of the 826 people tested in Panvel Rural, 242 were found negative and five reports are pending.

