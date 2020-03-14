82 from Hinduja hospital under observation

A day after a 64-year-old man admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital for a heart ailment tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 96 people — including staff members and patients at the hospital, his family members and neighbours — are being closely watched for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Sources said those under watch include the patient’s treating doctor.

Late on Friday night his wife’s test was also confirmed as positive.

On Friday, the patient was shifted to Kasturba Hospital, where he is on oxygen support.

According to the BMC’s executive health officer Dr. Padmaja Keskar, 82 of those under watch are from the Hinduja hospital, including doctors, nurses, other staff members and a few patients.

“Of the 82, eight were high-risk contacts and were isolated at the Hinduja Hospital. Their swab samples have been sent for testing to Kasturba Hospital. The remaining 74 were advised home isolation,” said Dr. Keskar.

The 14 others include the patient’s wife and relatives, neighbours, and security guards at his building. Of these, seven were high-risk contacts and thus isolated at Kasturba Hospital, while the rest have been advised home isolation.

Five civic teams surveyed 460 households in the area where the patient lives. However, no symptomatic patient was found.

The patient, who had a travel history to Dubai, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on March 8. His samples were sent for testing for the coronavirus on Thursday, and tested positive. But till then, he had come in contact with many people.

According to hospital source, “Due to the panic, some patients cancelled appointments, while some doctors did not attend the outpatient department.”

A statement from Hinduja Hospital said the hospital operations, including OPD and IPD, are functioning with necessary protocols. “All the medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the affected patient have been screened and a few have been quarantined at home, as per government guidelines. Post the screening, hospital staff has been tested as negative for COVID-19,” it said, adding that necessary precautions for the personal safety of the staff and patients have been initiated.