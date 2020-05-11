Mumbai

813 Indian nationals land in Mumbai on 3 special flights

Homecoming: Passengers arriving from London by repatriation flights being screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday.

All passengers were sent to paid quarantine centres

A total of 813 Indian nationals arrived at Mumbai airport on three special repatriation flights on Sunday.

Under the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India is operating 64 flights to various cities in India. In Mumbai, flight AI-130 landed from London at 1.30 a.m. with 329 passengers.

It was followed by AI-343 from Singapore at noon with a full load of 243 passengers. Flight AI-1387 from Manila with 241 passengers is scheduled for a late night arrival.

Following immigration and checks by airport health officials, all 813 passengers were sent to paid quarantine centres earmarked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on buses procured from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.

The GVK-run Mumbai International Airport Ltd. is following a COVID-19 standard operating procedure, ensuring physical distancing was maintained while passengers were moved to quarantine facilities.

A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport spokesperson said two dedicated aerobridges have been identified for repatriation flights, and the airport health officer has been provided with infrastructure for screening passengers before they enter the immigration area.

“Passengers will need to maintain a minimum distance of two metres through distinctive markings laid out at the airport, and wear a face mask and gloves all through their journey. In addition, the airport has put up 30 immigration counters for undertaking the necessary procedures and ensuring the quickest clearance of passengers,” the spokesperson said.

Special arrangements for passengers arriving at the airport include food and beverage facilities within the arriving hall. The airport is also disinfecting baggage before loading it on to the conveyor belt and is providing sanitised baggage trolleys to passengers. Besides, hand sanitisers have been placed in various areas of the airport.

Passengers will also be escorted by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel till they are handed over to the State authorities, airport officials said.

