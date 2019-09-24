80-year-old kills son over illicit affair, held

An 80-year-old man from Turbhe Store was arrested for killing his son in the early hours of Monday. Dhondiram Gaikwad was against his son, Milind’s (50), illicit affair.

According to the police, the father-son duo also had differences over property-related issues.

“Mr. Gaikwad owns two rooms in Baba Gali, one in his name, and one in his younger son’s name. Milind always fought with his father as he wanted one room to be transferred in his name. His younger brother stayed in Ghatkopar and the room in his name had been leased out,” senior police inspector Amar Desai, Turbhe MIDC police station, said.

Milind had been married twice, but both his wives abandoned him.

“He had been having an illicit affair with a woman, who worked as a maid in Vashi, for a while. She lived in the house where she worked but on Sunday night, around 11.30 p.m. he brought the woman home,” Mr. Desai said.

While Mr. Gaikwad slept on one bed, Milind slept with the woman on another bed, and his mother slept on the floor.

Hit with shovel

Around 1.45 p.m., Mr. Gaikwad hit his son on the head with a shovel. The woman woke up on hearing Milind’s cries and alerted the neighbours, one of whom informed the police.

However, Mr. Gaikwad, along with his wife, reached the police station before officers could leave for their house, and surrendered.