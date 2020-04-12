80-year-old dies in Dharavi; four test positive in Dadar

An 80-year-old man became the fourth fatality from Dharavi on Saturday.

The victim was admitted at Kasturba Hospital, where he succumbed. According to civic officials, his daughter (30) and son (49), who live in Dr. Baliga Nagar, had also tested positive. These cases had a connection to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi.

“There was a birthday party in the deceased’s house which was attended by five people who had returned from there,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G North ward, said. Mr. Dighavkar is faced with a tough challenge of keeping the city’s thickest slum pocket from becoming a COVID-19 hotspot.

So far, Dharavi has recorded 28 cases. Civic officials have begun a massive contact tracing and sanitisation exercise in the area. All the containment zones are being disinfected daily.

In Dadar, which also falls under G North ward, a family of four has tested positive. According to Mr. Dighavkar, they are yet to find out any contact history with a positive patient. “The only history they have was a visit to a doctor. But the doctor has tested negative,” he said, adding that the family runs a catering business and they were in the process of finding out more details.