80-year-old collapses, dies at Mumbai airport after opting to walk due to wheelchair request delay

February 16, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Air India said that due to heavy demand for wheelchair, it had requested the passenger to wait for an airline staff-assisted wheelchair but he opted to walk along with his spouse.

PTI

Man dies due to heart attack at Mumbai airport. Representational image passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

An octogenarian Air India passenger, who had requested for a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport but decided to walk as he was asked to wait due to heavy demand for wheelchair, died after collapsing at the time of immigration process.

The incident happened at the airport on February 12 after the passenger landed in an Air India flight from New York.

An airline spokesperson on Friday said the passenger was more than 80 years old.

In a statement on Friday, Air India said that due to heavy demand for wheelchair, it had requested the passenger to wait for an airline staff-assisted wheelchair but he opted to walk along with his spouse.

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on February 12, fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was on wheelchair," the airline said.

As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the airline said the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.

According to Air India, it is in constant touch with the family members of the bereaved, extending necessary assistance, and added that it has a clearly laid down policy to offer wheelchair assistance to all passengers who pre-book the same.

There was no immediate comment from Mumbai airport operator MIAL on the incident.

