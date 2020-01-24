8-year-old girl forced to do 450 sit-ups in Thane

A private tuition teacher in Thane has been booked for allegedly asking an eight- year-old student to do 450 sit-ups for not completing her homework, police said on Thursday.

The Class III student and resident of Shanti Nagar in Mira Road fell ill after the incident on January 17 and had to be hospitalised, a police official said.

“According to the complaint filed by the child’s mother, the teacher, identified as Lata, had also allegedly stripped the girl and beat her up with a cane last month for not doing her homework,” Sohel Pathan, sub-inspector, Naya Nagar police station, said.

When the girl returned home from the tuition class, her mother noticed that the child was unable to walk because of swelling in both her legs, the official said. The girl was rushed to a hospital and administered treatment for her injuries. The mother filed the police complaint against the teacher on January 18, the official said.

The mother said the teacher appeared indifferent when she confronted her, the police said. Based on the complaint, the teacher has been booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is under way in the case.