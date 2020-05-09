Mumbai

8 more cases in BEST

Road to safety: A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on BEST buses outside Poddar Hospital.

Road to safety: A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on BEST buses outside Poddar Hospital.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Tally rises to 64; thirteen recover

Eight more employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking its tally to 64.

Four workers have died so far, while 13 have recovered. Of the new cases, seven are from the traffic department and one from the engineering wing.

Jobs for kin of deceased

Dr. Anil Singal, BEST’s chief medical officer, said two employees have been shifted to the ward from the intensive care unit (ICU), while two others are in the ICU but do not require oxygen support. Sources said BEST is planning to provide employment to one family member of the deceased.

Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST, a citizen’s collective, accused the BEST administration of negligence and disregarding safety norms during the lockdown. The collective said nine BEST workers had so far died of COVID-19, but the administration refuted the claim.

‘Give compensation’

The collective said BEST must follow the example of the Pune Municipal Corporation and announce a compensation of ₹1 crore and jobs to the kin of the deceased. It also asked the administration to put in place a safety policy for employees and limit the number of staff on duty.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 2:15:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/8-more-cases-in-best/article31539241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY