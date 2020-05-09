8 more cases in BEST

Eight more employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking its tally to 64.

Four workers have died so far, while 13 have recovered. Of the new cases, seven are from the traffic department and one from the engineering wing.

Jobs for kin of deceased

Dr. Anil Singal, BEST’s chief medical officer, said two employees have been shifted to the ward from the intensive care unit (ICU), while two others are in the ICU but do not require oxygen support. Sources said BEST is planning to provide employment to one family member of the deceased.

Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST, a citizen’s collective, accused the BEST administration of negligence and disregarding safety norms during the lockdown. The collective said nine BEST workers had so far died of COVID-19, but the administration refuted the claim.

‘Give compensation’

The collective said BEST must follow the example of the Pune Municipal Corporation and announce a compensation of ₹1 crore and jobs to the kin of the deceased. It also asked the administration to put in place a safety policy for employees and limit the number of staff on duty.