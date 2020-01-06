Mumbai

8 injured in fire at Mumbai commercial building

A fire-fighter tries to douse the fire which broke out in a building at Kamathipura in Mumbai on Monday, January 6, 2020.

A fire-fighter tries to douse the fire which broke out in a building at Kamathipura in Mumbai on Monday, January 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Building evacuated, fire-fighting operation under way

Eight people were injured when a fire broke out at a building in Kamathipura on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a commercial structure called Cheena building around 9 a.m. The fire brigade categorised it as level 3 (medium) and mobilised 10 fire engines to the site.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, leather godown on first floor and clothes godown on ground floor of ground plus one commercial structure in an area of about 2500 sq.ft. Cracks had developed on the building and a portion had collapsed. The building was evacuated and fire-fighting operations are still under way.

Of the eight injured, four were admitted to Nair Hospital for treatment while four were treated on out-patient basis.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States Mumbai
disaster management
disaster and accident
disaster (general)
Mumbai
fire
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 1:23:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/8-injured-in-fire-at-mumbai-commercial-building/article30492190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY