8 injured in fire at Mumbai commercial building

Eight people were injured when a fire broke out at a building in Kamathipura on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at a commercial structure called Cheena building around 9 a.m. The fire brigade categorised it as level 3 (medium) and mobilised 10 fire engines to the site.
The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, leather godown on first floor and clothes godown on ground floor of ground plus one commercial structure in an area of about 2500 sq.ft. Cracks had developed on the building and a portion had collapsed. The building was evacuated and fire-fighting operations are still under way.
Of the eight injured, four were admitted to Nair Hospital for treatment while four were treated on out-patient basis.
