7,975 new cases in Maharashtra

Pune

16 July 2020 00:04 IST

Tally crosses 2.75 lakh; toll now 10,982 in State

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally breached the 2.75 lakh mark, with the State reporting a massive surge of 7,975 cases on Wednesday. The State’s cumulative case tally now stands at 2,75,640, of which 1,11,801 are active cases. The State also recorded 233 more deaths, pushing its toll to 10,982.

With 1,374 new cases, Mumbai’s total case load has touched 96,474. The city recorded 62 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 5,467. There are 22,888 active cases in the city. State Health Department officials said 3,606 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,52,613.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 55.37%, while its case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 3.96%. Pune district reported a surge of over 1,500 cases, raising its tally to 44,202. The district also reported 48 more deaths, pushing its toll to 1,200. While the State Health Department said there were 25,510 active cases in the district, the Pune district administration said the figure was just over 15,000.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 679 new cases as the district’s total case tally nudged past the 25,000 mark. The district also reported 12 deaths, taking its cumulative toll to 788. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded another massive spike of 561 cases, taking its case load to 16,071. The civic body reported 15 fatalities, pushing its death toll to 239.

Ulhasnagar reported 230 cases to take its tally to 5,055, while Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded 131 and 195 new cases respectively, pushing their total case loads to 6,436 and 8,473.

Jalgaon and Nashik districts — hotspots in north Maharashtra — reported 14 and 13 fatalities respectively, taking their death toll to 375 and 319. The districts also recorded big surges of 269 and 221 cases respectively, pushing their tallies to 6,576 and 7,932. While Nashik has 3,038 active cases, the figure in Jalgaon is 2,433.

Aurangabad district, a hotspot in Marathwada region, reported 162 new cases, taking its case load to 8,821, of which 3,828 are active cases. With five more deaths being recorded on Wednesday, the district’s death toll has reached 350.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of a total of 14,08,901 laboratory samples, 2,75,640 (19.56%) have been positive. Nearly 36,000 samples were tested across the State on Wednesday.” He said 7,08,373 people in the State are in home quarantine, while 43,315 are in institutional quarantine.