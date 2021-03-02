7,863 new cases in Maharashtra; active case tally nears 80,000

Pune district reports 1,200 new cases; Mumbai sees spike of 849 cases

Maharashtra reported 7,863 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the active cases nudged the 80,000 mark. The State, with the highest number of active cases in the country (79,093), alone accounts for more than 45% of the total active cases.

The surge was in part offset by a relatively high number of recoveries, with 6,332 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. As many as 54 deaths pushed the total death toll to 52,238. While the total case tally has reached 21,69,330, the recoveries stand at 20,36,790.

“Of a total of 1,64,21,879 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,69,330 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.21%) have returned positive, with over 75,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had incrementally dipped to 2.41%.

Pune district reported 1,200 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,10,699. Three deaths were reported as the toll reached 8,066. However, district authorities said the toll has reached 9,161, while the active case tally has now touched 10,271.

Mumbai reported 849 new cases, taking its case tally to 3,27,621, of which 8,217 are active. Two fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,481.

Big surge in Nagpur

Nagpur reported over 1,000 cases, taking its tally to 1,53,737, of which 9,926 are active. Four deaths pushed the death toll to 3,527.

Amravati district, still under lockdown, reported nearly 800 cases, taking its total tally to 37,273, of which 6,491 are active. Eight deaths saw the death toll rise to 491.

Akola district, too, saw a big jump of nearly 400 cases, taking the total case tally to 16,308, of which 3,534 are active. Two deaths saw the total death toll rise to 386.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 51 new cases as the total case tally rose to 59,036, of which 1,306 are active. Three deaths were reported to take the total death toll to 1,847. Neighbouring Sangli reported 26 cases and no deaths as its case tally reached 51,381, of which only 481 are active. The death toll stands at 1,792.

Kolhapur reported 24 cases as its tally reached 49,792, of which just 371 are active. No fatalities were reported as the total death toll remained constant at 1,680.

A total of 3,55,784 people in the State are in home quarantine and 3,558 are in institutional quarantine facilities.