7,809 more recoveries, 4,496 new cases in Maharashtra

Active cases dip below 85,000

Maharashtra reported 7,809 recoveries on Thursday against a surge of 4,496 new COVID-19 cases. The recoveries have risen to 16,05,064, with the State’s recovery rate rising to 92.44%.

The total case tally now stands at 17,36,329. The number of active cases has now come down to 84,627. With 122 deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 45,682. “Of a total of 96,64,275 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,36,329 (case positivity rate of 17.97%) have returned positive, with nearly 64,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported 584 cases to take its total case tally to 3,40,607, while 15 deaths saw its total death toll climb to 7,117. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s active cases have come down to 9,643, while its recovery rate stands at 94.64%.

858 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 858 cases to take its total case tally to 2,67,606, of which 15,117 are active. Nineteen fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,525. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 254 cases as its total case tally crossed the 83,000 mark. With five more deaths, the total death toll now stands at 2,055.

The Vasai-Virar civic body registered a sharp fatality spike of 21 deaths as its total death toll surged to 616.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 279 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,07,955, of which just 2,985 are currently active. With 17 deaths, the total toll has risen to 2,866.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported seven deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,529. As many as 178 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 49,850, of which 3,912 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli, however, reported 62 cases and three deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,737, of which 1,313 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,693. Kolhapur, too, recorded a mere 32 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 47,734. Its active case tally has now dipped below 250 cases. The total death toll has remained constant at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 289 cases as its total case tally reached 99,368, of which only 2,011 are active. With three more deaths, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,627. Neighbouring Jalgaon continued to report low case surges, recording just 42 new cases and not a single death as its total case tally reached 54,100, of which 919 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,367.

Dr. Awate said a total of 8,11,035 people across the State were in home quarantine and 6,487 were in institutional quarantine facilities.