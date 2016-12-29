76-year-old from Nasik bags bronze in World Memory Championship

Nasik: In the World Memory Championship (WMC) held in Singapore from 14th to 18th December, 2016, Mahadeo Kalokhe, a 76 year old citizen from Nasik bagged bronze medal in the individual ‘Speed number’ event. Team India comprising of 9 members bagged Bronze medal too.

A retired HAL employee, Mr. Kalokhe scored a total of 95 points in the senior category. The first position was bagged by Hiroshi Abe from Japan who had a score of 146 points. Second position was won by Zhen Gouliang-China with 110 points. With 230 competitors registered from over 30 countries, WMC is by far the most comprehensive test of memory in the world. In this competition of mental sports, competitors have to memorize as much information as possible within a given period of time. Founded in 1991 by Professor Tony Buzan, the inventor of Mind Maps and Raymond Keene Obe, International Chess Grandmaster, the competition is being staged by the World Memory Sports Council which is the world-wide governing body of the sport.

The World Championships consist of ten different disciplines: One hour: numbers; 5 minutes: numbers; Spoken numbers, read out one per second; 30 minutes: binary digits; One hour: playing cards (as many decks of cards as possible); Random lists of words (house, playing, orphan, encyclopedia etc); Names and faces (15 minutes); 5 minutes: historic dates (fictional events and historic years); Abstract images (black and white randomly generated spots) and speed cards.

Mr. Kalokhe, who had won the Indian Memory Championship held in Hyderabad in October, 2016 gives credit to Yoga for sharpening his brain. A qualified yoga pandit and pradhyapak since 1983, Kalokhe says that most of the competitors are not born with particularly good memories. “This is a skill which needs to be developed by learning the techniques and doing lots of practice,” he says.

Mr. Kalokhe practiced for nearly 8 to 9 hours daily for participating in the Championship. “Dad is infact addicted to memory studies,” proudly says Manoj Kalokhe, his son.

“With the advent of smart phones, tablets and computers doing our remembering work, memorizing things have become difficult. These days, people cannot even remember ten items on a shopping list,” says Mr. Kalokhe with a smile.

Mr. Kalokhe now plans to start memory classes for children to enable them to memorise things in an easy manner.

The writer is a freelance journalist