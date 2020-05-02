751 new cases in city; highest single-day jump

Mumbai recorded 751 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day jump so far, pushing its tally to 7,812. Five more deaths were reported from the city, taking its death toll to 295. Nearly 68% of the State’s new cases and 60% of deaths have been reported from the city.

The city’s case fatality rate now stands at 3.7%. Of the five victims, three had co-morbidities, one was below 40 years, two were in the 40-60 age group and two were above 60 years. With 1,567 patients recovering so far, the city’s recovery rate of 20% is higher than the State’s rate of 16%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said asymptomatic patients without co-morbidities can be considered for home isolation. “All positive patients who do not have symptoms need not rush to big hospitals for admission when the test positive,” the BMC said. The health department will guide these asymptomatic patients.

A BMC official said asymptomatic patients selected for home isolation will be assessed by the health department if they give an undertaking to abide by the rules set by doctors. State government officials said home isolation is being allowed as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and is aimed at decongesting hospitals.

A circular issued by the State said asymptomatic patients should not be admitted in COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 hospitals and instead be sent to care centres. The circular said such patients approaching private hospitals should be kept in home isolation after stamping their hands and giving proper counselling.