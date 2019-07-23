75-yr-old man who killed two in rash driving is ‘mentally disturbed’: police

The 75-year-old man who drove his car into people on a crowded road in Kamothe on Sunday, killing two people and injuring five, is ‘mentally disturbed’, the police said on Monday. One of the deceased is an eight-year-old boy, Sarthak Chopade.

The accused has been identified as Harvindersingh Harbhajansingh Mataru, who stayed alone in his flat in Juhi residency in Kamothe. Around 7.30 p.m., Mr. Mataru drove his Skoda car rashly onto the road at Sector 6A, around 200 metre from the society, which is packed with vegetable carts and people. Seven bikes and a few vegetable carts were damaged before the vehicle rammed into a parked school bus and came to a halt.

Mr. Mataru fled the scene after the incident, but later got himself admitted at Lifeline Hospital, Panvel. Senior police inspector Devidas Sonawane, Kamothe police station, said the accused is ‘mentally disturbed’ and is currently in the ICU.

The driver, Harvindersingh Harbhajansingh Mataru, at Lifeline Hospital, Panvel.

“The accused has not been admitted for the injuries he sustained in the accident but the ailments he was already suffering from. His son stays in Surat, and he had lost his wife around two-and-a-half years ago. We will arrest him once he is fit and discharged from the hospital,” Mr. Sonawane said.

The deceased have been identified as Sarthak and Vaibhav Gurav (32). Those who suffered injuries are Sarthak’s mother Sadhana Chopade (30), Sifa Sarang (16), Atish Patil (22), Prashant Mane (31), and Shradha Jagpati (31).

According to the police, Mr. Mataru had sold off his fabrication business and deposited the money in bank. “He was living on the interest money he received from the bank. We will check with doctors if he was drunk and will add sections accordingly to the case,” Mr. Sonawane said. While there are reports that alcohol boxes were found in his car, Mr. Sonawane claimed those to be untrue.

Meanwhile, a doctor attached to the ICU of Lifeline Hospital, said Mr. Mataru was admitted around 1.30 a.m. on Monday for a head injury. “At the time of the admission, he was not under influence of alcohol. The CT scan report of his head injury is normal, and he does not have any other internal injury. He is suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He is talking fine, and he might be discharged on Tuesday.”

The doctor also said they have not been told about any psychiatric issues Mr. Mataru is suffering from.