₹7.5 lakh-per-day rap for Monorail contractors

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will fine contractors L&T and Scomi Engineering (LTSE) ₹7.5 lakh per day for the late commissioning of Phase II of Monorail services from January 1.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has not yet certified Phase II, which will connect Wadala to Jacob Circle. “We’re in the process of issuing them a notice,” a senior MMRDA official said. The commissioning for Phase II has missed several deadlines, and will also miss the January target, he added. Phase II is crucial to the viability of the Monorail project.

Adding to MMRDA’s woes, there have been few takers for the operation and maintenance of Phase II, despite floating tenders twice. “Last time, we had only one bid, and had to go for another tender. The bids should be finalised soon,” U.P.S. Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said.

The planning authority is implementing recommendations made by a probe committee after the fire on November 9, after which Phase I operations are yet to resume. “All critical systems have been have been checked. Fire training has been conducted for all Monorail staff. A tender for an external consultant is being floated,” Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said.

MMRDA is also expecting components for their rakes to arrive in January. “We need critical spare parts for two rakes to make them operational,” a senior MMRDA official said. Initially, there were 10 Monorail rakes, of which six were working, but after the fire, only five operational rakes remain. Officials say that they want to resume services with at least seven rakes to run services at 20-minute intervals. The frequency was once every 15 minutes before the fire. “All efforts are on to resume Monorail services at the earliest. We’re looking to start both phases in January,” Mr. Madan said.