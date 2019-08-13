75 kg sandalwood seized from suitcase of Sudanese national

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 75 kg sandalwood worth around ₹5 lakh from a Sudanese national at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The sandalwood stuffed in a suitcase was being smuggled to Addis Ababa.

CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said around 7.15 a.m., security personnel, on profiling basis, selected a foreign passenger for random checking of his luggage at departure gate 3 of Terminal 2.

The passenger was identified as Bakri Abbas Hussain Ahmed, a Sudanese national, who was supposed to fly to Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airways flight ET-641 at 11.05 a.m.. During the screening of his bag through X-BIS machine, some suspicious items were noticed. On physical checking, 75 kg sandalwood wrapped in a plastic sheet was found.

“During enquiry, the passenger could neither produce any valid documents nor give any satisfactory reply about carrying such high quantity of sandalwood,” Mr. Singh said. The matter was brought to the notice of all concerned, including Customs. Later, the passenger along with the sandalwood worth ₹4.9 lakh was handed over to the State forest department.

On July 24, CISF personnel detained a Japanese national with foreign currency notes valued at ₹1.24 crore. According to a CISF release, at 9.53 p.m., during security check at Terminal 2, the CISF team detected $1.2 lakh inside the hand luggage of a female passenger, who was identified as Marin Kataigi.

The passenger was flying Turkish Airways. On enquiry, she could not produce any valid documents for the $1.2 lakh in her hand baggage and $60,000 in her check-in baggage. Ms. Kataigi was handed over to the Customs.