74 more test positive in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

24 May 2020 01:18 IST

102 patients recover from virus

Navi Mumbai recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 1,561. Of the latest cases, 24 are from Turbhe, 13 from Ghansoli, nine from Nerul, eight from Koparkhairane, seven each from Vashi and Airoli, and six from Belapur. Two deaths were also reported from the city, pushing its total number of fatalities to 51.

One of the victims was a 26-year-old man, who died on Saturday morning. He is the youngest person to become a victim of COVID-19 under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits. The son of a vegetable vendor at Sector 28 in from Nerul, the man had a congenital heart condition. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 11 and tested positive on May 17. He was placed on ventilator support.

The second death was reported from Diwale village in Belapur, where a 67-year-old man with high blood pressure and kidney ailment succumbed to the virus. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 13 and tested positive on May 17. He was shifted to Vashi General Hospital and placed on a ventilator.

For the second consecutive day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation recorded more recoveries than positive cases, with 102 patients being discharged on Saturday. The total number of people who have recovered till date is 722.

19 cases in PMC

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC )reported 19 new cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 351. The cases include a police personnel attached to the Wadala and APMC police stations, a CT scan technician from Hinduja Hospital, and a sanitation supervisor at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. One death was reported from Kalamboli, taking the death toll to 16. Fourteen people were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 196 .

Panvel Rural reported nine new cases, pushing its tally to 279. Of them, 161 have recovered, while five dead have died.