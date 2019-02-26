73-year-old woman ends life in Parel

A 73-year-old woman, who stayed alone at her 26th floor flat in Crescent Bay tower near Wadia Hospital in Parel, took her life on Monday.

The RAK Marg police said that a security guard found the deceased, Savita Sharma, lying in a pool of blood at the back-end of the building’s compound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. The police started inquiries after they were informed about the incident at 7.45 a.m.

No suicide note found

Senior police inspector Bhagwat Bansod, RAK Marg police station, said, “Circumstantial evidence suggests that it is a case of suicide. Inquiries have revealed that Sharma was being treated for depression, and her condition worsened after her husband died of cancer on December 20 last year.”

The police also made inquiries with Sharma’s daughter, who stays with her husband and in-laws on SS Road in Parel. Officers said no suicide note was found in Sharma’s house or on her person. Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), said, “Sharma’s daughter has not expressed any suspicion of foul play. An Accidental Death Report has been registered in connection with the incident.” The police are also speaking to neighbours and family friends to check if Sharma displayed suicidal tendencies or confided in anyone about planning to take the extreme step.