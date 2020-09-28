71-year-old kidney transplant patient beats COVID-19

Success story: Arvind Baval (centre) with the team of doctors at Apex Hospital before being discharged.

MUMBAI

28 September 2020 00:04 IST

5-day remdesivir treatment helps elderly man recover from virus

A 71-year-old man, who underwent a kidney transplant five years ago, has recovered from COVID-19.

Arvind Baval was admitted to Apex Hospital in Mulund on September 16 after he tested positive. Apart from having comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, he had been taking three immunosuppressant drugs.

Dr. Hardik Thakker, consultant physician and infectious diseases expert at the hospital, said Mr. Baval had fever and breathlessness when he was admitted.

“A diabetic patient, with hypertension and a transplanted kidney, faces more danger in a novel coronavirus attack. This virus could do much more damage in such cases considering his age and lower immunity,” he said.

Mr. Baval was in the ICU for three days and the isolation room for a week. “Since he was on immunosuppressive therapy, his immunity was low. He was also having comorbidities which made it a very difficult case,” Dr. Thakker said.

Mr. Baval was then given remdesivir treatment for five days. “With sheer determination and aggressive treatments we were able to save him. After completing the remdesivir course, he was taken off oxygen support for five days and then discharged,” Dr. Thakker said.