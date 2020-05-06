70,000-bed target in sight

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is close to meeting its target of creating facilities with 60,000 beds as COVID-19 cases are soon expected to touch the 75,000 mark in the city. So far, 37,000 beds for asymptomatic patients and 20,800 beds for high-risk contacts and those awaiting test reports have been set up.

Now, St. George and GT hospitals are also only treating COVID-19 patients. Most municipal hospitals and several private hospitals are now either dedicated COVID-19 hospitals (critical patients) or dedicated health centres (moderate to critical patients). The real challenge is creating COVID Care Centres (CCC). CCC1 facilities are meant for high-risk contacts and those awaiting reports, and CCC2 facilities for asymptomatic patients.

BMC has set up 20,800 beds in CCC1 facilities in hotels, lodges, hostels, dormitories, and residential buildings. One of the biggest facilities with a capacity of 2,880 beds is coming up in Videocon Atithi building at Vashi Naka. A total of 462 people have occupied a facility in MMRDA building in Powai with a capacity of 1,300.

Another 37,000 beds for CCC2 facilities have been set up in buildings, community halls and open spaces. Hindu gymkhana and Parsi gymkhana together have a capacity of 1,000 beds. Swami Vivekanand College in Chembur has a capacity of 1,200 beds. BMC’s list of facilities includes a 3,000-bed facility at Shrinivas Mills in Lower Parel. The NSCI has a capacity of 500 beds and 279 people are at the centre.

Sachin Ahir, Shiv Sena leader from Worli, said, “We are trying to create a testing facility at NSCI by tying up with a laboratory that has necessary approvals. The facility might be operational in a week and patients no longer have to step out for tests or staff need not come down to collect swabs.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “We have reached 60,000 beds in terms of CCC facilities. We are still appointing housekeeping staff and catering services. Some civil work is also going on. If there are 10,000 patients, we are also preparing facilities to accommodate 30,000 high-risk contacts.”

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said now that care facilities are ready, the next requirement is manpower to run them.