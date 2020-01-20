70-year-old stays on course despite injuring himself

The sheer will and determination of a 70-year-old proved that injuries are just an excuse to withdraw oneself from a marathon.

Rahul Prasad Sharma, who ran into an iron board at the 8-km mark while participating in the senior citizen category, sustained serious injures on his hands and legs. “I could feel a little pain and could also see the blood trickling from the wounds. But, I decided to touch the finish line first and only then go for the treatment,” Mr. Sharma said.

A Jaipur resident, Mr. Sharma completed the 21-km run in one hour and 45 minutes. “My goal was to finish 15 minutes earlier but I somehow exceeded the time. However, I am very happy I completed the half-marathon,” he said.

Mr. Sharma, who came to Mumbai specially for the marathon has been taking part in the sport in various parts of the country since 2015. “I did not wanted to sit idle after retiring from the Rajasthan government in 2011.”

The septuagenarian emphasised on a regular practise regime that athletes should maintain. “No matter what, I practise for over two hours every day. Practise is the key,” he said, adding that post retirement he kept thinking of how to put his time to use instead of sitting idle at home.

“That’s when the thought of running in marathons came to me. I started by taking part in the Jaipur marathon,” Mr. Sharma, whose next stop is the Imphal marathon next month, said.