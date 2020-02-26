70-year-old paan seller found murdered in Mulund residence

Mumbai

No headway in Andheri senior citizen’s murder

A 70-year-old man was found to have been murdered in his Mulund residence on Monday evening.

According to the Navghar police, the incident came to light when residents of Gavhanpada became aware of a foul stench and traced it to the one-room residence of Kailashnath Chaurasia.

The police were informed and Chaurasia was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Based on preliminary medical examination, which revealed stab wounds to his stomach, the police registered a case of murder against unknown persons. Doctors estimate that the murder was committed at least 12 hours before the body was discovered, officers said.

“Chaurasia lived alone and ran a paan-beedi store. He was in the habit of keeping the front door open at night during summer for ventilation. Anyone could have easily entered and left the house without making a commotion,” an officer said.

Motive a mystery

The officer said a challenge in the investigation is the complete lack of CCTV cameras in the area. “There are no signs of anything having been robbed, and given Chaurasia’s profile, a financial dispute seems to be unlikely as a motive for murder. We are currently focusing on a possible personal enmity,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the DN Nagar police are still working on pinpointing the motive for the murder of 75-year-old Gulabi Shetty, who was found dead in her Andheri apartment on Sunday afternoon. Shetty used to live alone in a flat above a restaurant, and the entire building belonged to her.

“Inquiries have revealed that she also had two other flats in the city, with a collective value of around ₹30 crore. We are investigating whether there were any disputes relating to her property, which could have led to her murder,” a police officer said. The officer said that since there are no signs of forced entry into the house, the possibility of someone known to her having committed the crime is the strongest at this point.