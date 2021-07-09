70-year-old man treated for breast cancer

Navi Mumbai

09 July 2021 00:01 IST

Lucknow resident, who was sceptical about the disease in men, undergoes mastectomy

Doctors at a hospital in Mira Road have successfully performed mastectomy on a 70-year-old man from Lucknow who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

When Alok Singh (name changed), a former health inspector in the U.P. government, noticed an increase in his breast size in one side, he dismissed it as an age-related change. Later, when he spotted a palpable lump within the swelling, he consulted at a local hospital where he was diagnosed to have gynecomastia.

Since there was no improvement with the treatment, Mr. Singh’s son, who resides in Mira Road, took his father to Dr. Aditi Agrawal, breast cancer surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital. She advised some tests — x-ray mammogram and biopsy — and both reports suggested stage one of breast cancer.

Though the father refused to believe that men did get breast cancer, his son convinced Mr. Singh to undergo the surgery to remove the breast.

Dr. Agrawal said that according to the American Cancer Society, the risk of developing breast cancer was about one in 833. “It is usually diagnosed in stage three or four as breast tissue is very small in males and people are not aware that males can also have breast cancer,” she said.

Mr. Singh, she said, was lucky to have been diagnosed early. “Our patient did not need chemotherapy and radiotherapy. He was instead put on hormone therapy which is oral tablets,” Dr. Agrawal said.

“Breast cancer in men just sounded odd to me. I was shocked to see my reports and I locked up myself in the room and cried. Fortunately, it was a stage one cancer and I thank the doctors for the treatment,” Mr. Singh said.

He has urged men not to ignore symptoms like thickening of the breast tissue, painless lump, changes in the skin covering the breast like dimpling, puckering, redness, scaling, or watery discharge from the nipple. Mr. Singh is on medication for the next five years.