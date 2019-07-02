70-year-old arrested for molesting minor girl

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at his house in Nallasopara on Sunday.

Police sub-inspector Shafique Sayyed said, “The girl’s parents had stepped out for work and she was alone at home. The accused came to her house and offered to take her to a nearby store. When the girl agreed, he took her to his house and molested her.”

The police said the accused lived alone in the same building and claimed to be a writer. Mr. Sayyed said, “The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents when they returned home. The parents then approached us and we registered an FIR.” The police said the girl’s parents and relatives dragged the accused to the police station at 9 p.m. The accused has been charged for outraging a woman’s modesty under the Indian Penal Code along with sexual assault on a minor and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been remanded in police custody till July 5.